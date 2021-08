SHELTON - Longtime Wesley Village residents Ken and Doris Steeves celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on July 14.

The couple, who has lived on the Shelton senior living campus since 2017, commemorated the occasion with several special touches arranged by Wesley Village team members.

“It’s a big milestone,” Ken Steeves said. “Seventy years. Not a lot of people make it that long in a marriage. We’re grateful for each other and for the support of this campus.”

At the campus’s Crosby Commons Independent and Assisted Living Community, Front Desk Manager Cathy Brelsford said she met Steeves as he was leaving the dining room after breakfast that morning, all smiles and ready to visit his wife, Doris at Bishop Wicke Health Center, where she resides.

