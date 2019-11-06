Shelton dancer headlines The Nutcracker production

Juliana Grich, a sixth grade student at Perry Hill School, will be the lead in The Nutcracker production next month at the Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport.

Juliana, daughter of Raymond and Melissa Grich, has been dancing since she was 2 years old at The Dance Workshop in Monroe under the tutelage of Beth Salito and many other dance teachers. She has also had the opportunity to learn and dance with Ballet Hartford and Joffrey’s New York City. Juliana was chosen to dance with The Academy of New England Ballet as the lead role of Clara in the Nutcracker on Dec. 14 and 15.

Tickets for this production of The Nutcracker can be purchased at The Klein’s website.