Shelton dentist continues to feed hungry mouths

Dr. Bruce Sofferman, owner of Smile Dental Center, his wife, Deborah, and daughter Sophia, along with quite an enthusiastic turkey will be holding their 34th annual Thanksgiving food drive on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside his office’s location at 1000 Bridgeport Ave. less Dr. Bruce Sofferman, owner of Smile Dental Center, his wife, Deborah, and daughter Sophia, along with quite an enthusiastic turkey will be holding their 34th annual Thanksgiving food drive on Wednesday, Nov. ... more Photo: Bruce Sofferman / Contributed Photo Photo: Bruce Sofferman / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton dentist continues to feed hungry mouths 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — As Thanksgiving approaches, so too is another annual tradition — the Sofferman family’s collection drive for Shelton-based Spooner House, now in its 34th year.

Dressed in traditional Thanksgiving garb, Dr. Bruce Sofferman, owner of Smile Dental Center, his wife, Deborah, and daughter Sophia, along with an enthusiastic turkey — once again played by Brendan Carey, of Shelton — will spend Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside his office’s location at 1000 Bridgeport Ave. collecting turkeys, canned good, stuffing and monetary donations, all of which is donated to the nonprofit organization which aids in feeding the hungry for Thanksgiving.

Sofferman started this popular Thanksgiving food collection drive more than three decades ago for the benefit of Spooner House.

Especially during the pandemic, the need for the community’s support is tremendous, he said.

“Due to the pandemic, one out of every eight families in the Greater Valley does not have enough food for their families,” Sofferman said. “Whatever we can all contribute is a great help.”

This annual turkey and canned food drive will benefit the Valley Food Bank, affiliated with Spooner House. This year’s goal is to collect enough food to prepare at least 750 meal baskets.

This year’s food drive will be contactless. People can pull into the Smile Dental circular driveway with masks on, and their donations will be collected right from their cars. All donations must be loaded into trunks in advance of drop-off.

Donations in the form of checks can also be made, payable to “Spooner House,” during the Thanksgiving Turkey Drive at Smile Dental Center. Or mail a check directly to Spooner House at 30 Todd Road, Shelton, CT. 06484. Donations will also be accepted through PayPal at www.actspooner.org.

For information on other giving opportunities, contact Spooner House at 203-225-0453 x100.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com