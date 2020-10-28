Shelton developer proposes 80 apartments, retail on Canal Street

SHELTON — Howe Avenue has been the recent focus of downtown’s redevelopment, but developer John Guedes is looking to put the spotlight on Canal Street.

Guedes, Shelton resident and owner of Primrose Companies, has submitted plans for Riverview Park Royal, a five-story structure that would house 80 apartments and 11,000 square feet of retail, with 181 parking spaces, on Canal Street East land — listed as 113 to 123 Canal St.

The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Wednesday, voted to schedule a public hearing on Guedes’ application for a special exception for the 1.63-acre lot, which sits on the Housatonic River in a River Front District. No hearing date has yet been set.

The city received $400,000 in cleanup grants from the EPA Brownfields Program in 2008 for sites at 113 and 123 Canal St.

The property at 113 Canal St. is the former Axton Cross parcel, which was originally occupied by a bolts manufacturer and later by a chemical manufacturer that mixed powdered metals, cleaners and liquid acids. Contaminants on the site included metals and volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds.

At 123 Canal St. is the former Samarius parcel. From the late 1800s to 1985, the Samarius site was occupied by a variety of industrial enterprises, including brass, silver goods and textile manufacturers.

In addition to Canal Street, more retail development could be coming to a vacant lot on the corner of Todd Road and Platt Road.

Manuel Moutinho has applied for a Planned Development District on the 1.22-acre site at 6 Todd Road, which sits at the intersection of Platt Street just east of Bridgeport Avenue. Plans call for development of a 10,170-square-foot retail development.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted to schedule a public hearing on the application at its meeting Wednesday. A specific public hearing date has yet to be determined.

