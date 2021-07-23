Shelton developer proposes 92 apartments, retail on Canal Street

SHELTON - Developer John Guedes’s latest redevelopment plan for Canal Street would mean nearly 100 apartments and commercial space on land lodged between the railroad tracks and Veterans Memorial Park.
Guedes, a Shelton resident and owner of Primrose Companies, presented plans to the Planning and Zoning Commission Wednesday during a Zoom meeting that call for construction of a five-story structure with 11,000 square feet of retail or commercial space and 92 apartments at property listed as 113-123 Canal St.