Shelton developer sues alderman candidate for defamation

3
SHELTON — A local developer has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Third Ward alderman candidate for comments made in a letter published in The Shelton Herald and on social media.
Primrose Companies, owned by Shelton resident John Guedes, filed the suit against Matt McGee on Oct. 7, stating the alderman candidate made libelous comments about the developer in an opinion piece published in the weekly newspaper, one of more than a dozen Hearst Connecticut Media Group publications, including a “false statement that (Primrose) had a property foreclosed on then bought it back from the city.”