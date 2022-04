SHELTON — The development group that received approval for a 47-apartment development on Petremont Lane are back looking to more than double the size of that project.

Good Guys Development, LLC, is seeking a major modification to the approved Planned Development District on the property, listed as 0 Petremont Lane, that would bring the apartment total to 100. The Planning and Zoning Commission earlier this year approved plans to construct a building with 47 units and 93 parking spaces.

Attorney Stephen Bellis, representing Good Guys Development, said the developers purchased an abutting property on the corner of Coram Road, which increases the lot size to some 4 acres.

“Good Guys was able to buy the additional land,” Bellis said, “So there is an application to modify the approval and allow 100 units total in light of the additional land.”

Bellis said the proposal is for a “high-end luxury apartment building with parking below the building.”

Among the amenities would be a lobby with a gym, golf simulator, Amazon package room, and a computer/study room along with a dog park and two rooftop lounges that would overlook the Housatonic River.

The parking will be on the ground level, with four stories of apartments — 40 studios, 32 one bedrooms, and 28 one bedrooms with an office. Bellis sais the developers are voluntarily designating 10 units as affordable under the state statute 8-30g. Bellis also said there will be two parking spaces per unit.

According to the submitted plans, the project site is undeveloped and consists of 3.52 acres of wooded area and a single-family home. The site is bounded by Petremont Lane to the west, an undeveloped, wooded area to the east, commercial development to the south, and Coram Road to the north.

The structure, according to the submitted plans, will be 59-feet high, below the permitted 60 feet. The plan states that the “stone-faced lobby and brick clock tower (are) intended to provide an aesthetic enhancement of the streetscape and the architectural shingles and clapboard will blend in with the neighboring buildings.”

Traffic engineer Kermit Hua of KWH Enterprise, LLC, stated in his report that the traffic impact from the project would be “limited.”

One issue during the original approval for the site was the possible impact on Petremont Lane, which is a tight roadway connecting Coram Road to River Road. Petremont Lane’s intersection with Coram Road is close to the intersection with Constitution Boulevard South, an already congested traffic area.

The new plan eliminates that issue, according to Bellis. The proposal has a driveway and sewer and water to Coram Road, with nothing done on Petremont Lane.

The commission will hold a public hearing on this application on a future date.

Petremont Lane is just off River Road. The property abuts a nonresidential area and a residential area, and, according to the application, the purpose of the PDD is “to allow the construction of an apartment building to accomplish a transition between single-family use and an established nonresidential area.”

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com