Shelton developers turn focus to downtown Derby April 11, 2022 Updated: April 11, 2022 9:13 a.m.
Don Stanziale, Jr., and his son, Don III, owners of Midland Development & Contracting, in front of Coram Avenue properties - one they are renovating, the other a vacant lot that could soon become apartments.
Shelton developer Don Stanziale, Jr., is hoping to bring his vision to the end of Canal Street on a property known as the Ascom Hasler site. Stanziale, owner of Midland Development & Contracting, said his plan is for a yet unspecified number of apartments at 287 Canal St.
Don Stanziale, Jr., and his son, Don III, are contractors for this vacant lot at 356 Howe Ave., which has received approvals to become Riverwalk Place Apartments.
Don Stanziale, Jr., owner of Midland Development & Contracting, constructed Cedar Village at Carroll's at 320 Howe Ave.
DERBY — A Shelton developer known for his work improving that city’s downtown is taking his construction act to Derby.
Don Stanziale, Jr., owner of Midland Development and Contracting, with his partners at Cedar Village Development is teaming with fellow Shelton-based John Brennan Construction to turn what has been a long-vacant eyesore on Minerva Street into the Cedar Village at Minerva Square.
