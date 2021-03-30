Shelton distance learners can switch to in-person by May to attend prom Brian Gioiele March 30, 2021 Updated: March 30, 2021 1:19 p.m.
SHELTON — Since the start of the school year, distance learners in all grades have not been able to participate in extracurricular activities, according to Superintendent Ken Saranich, and the prom will be no exception.
But students who opt back into in-class instruction by May 1 will once again have access to extracurriculars, including juniors and seniors looking for a chance to attend prom.