Shelton dog’s birthday a financial boom for shelter

Shelton Animal Shelter Supervisor Leon Sylvester with Kathy Yolish and her dog, Kinzy.

Shelton’s very own silky haired Morkie socialite’s annual birthday bash proved a $2,800 windfall for animals at the city’s animal shelter.

Kinzy Bean Yolish — a Maltese and Yorkshire Terrier mix owned by newly reelected Board of Education member Kathy Yolish — celebrated her 14th birthday on Oct. 21, with more than 70 of her closest friends — and loving admirers — at Vazzy’s Cucina.

“We'll keep on doing this forever,” said Yolish, as she held Kinzy during a recent visit to the Shelton Animal Hospital where Kinzy has her own honorary area. “We are so blessed, and Kinzy is fortunate enough to not need anything, so we wanted to help those animals in need.”

Yolish and her husband, Norman Yolish, have hosted a birthday party for Kinzy almost every year since adopting her, and each party features a different theme. This year’s theme was Be True, Be You, Be Kind.

The celebration has become a major fundraiser for the Shelton Animal Shelter. Overall, Kathy Yolish estimates that Kinzy has raised some $22,000 for shelter veterinary care and $5,000 to $6,000 in gift cards as well as animal food, treat and toy donations.

The week before her election celebration Nov. 5, Kathy Yolish, with Kinzy held snuggly in her arms, presented Shelton Animal Shelter Supervisor Leon Sylvester with a special card — with news that Kinzy’s party raised more than $2,800 to be placed in the medical account at the Ansonia Westfield Vet and $330 in WalMart gift cards for whatever else is needed for the pets at the shelter.

“This is helping to offset medical treatments and shots for those in the shelter,” said Sylvester, who was also a former student of Kathy Yolish’s during her decades-long run as a teacher in Shelton.

At the party, photo displays featured some of Kinzy’s career highlights, including meeting Loretta Swit, who played Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in M.A.S.H. In another, Kinzy wears a sweater signed by the late U.S. Sen. John McCain.

“Sen. McCain asked for a copy of the photo of her wearing it,” Kathy Yolish said. “I sent it to him.”

A year ago, Mayor Mark Lauretti attended the party with a proclamation from the City of Shelton, naming Oct. 15, 2018, “Kinzy Bean Yolish Day.” The proclamation noted some of Kinzy’s accomplishments, writing, in part: “Under loving care of her owner, Kinzy Bean has become a celebrity with a big heart.”

The proclamation went on to read: “Whereas, today Kinzy Bean celebrates her 13th birthday... She has shown how with a little effort and awareness you can make a difference to help support agencies in the City of Shelton and other local areas.”

