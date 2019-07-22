Shelton eateries clean up in ratings

The results are in, and Shelton’s eateries — from restaurants to food trucks — have earned high marks.

The Naugatuck Valley Health District (NVHD) uses a “fork” system to grade each local food serving location, with four forks meaning excellent, three good, two fair and one poor. Of the 161 establishments that serve food inspected by the district officials, all had four or three forks in the most recent inspections.

Overall, 143 eateries earned four forks, or an excellent ranking. A food service establishment that earns an excellent ranking was found to have “no critical four-point violations or risk factor violations. To see the 143 eateries, visit http://nvhd.org/ratings/town.php?TOWN=Shelton.

Eighteen eateries — Asian Bistro, Aunties Cafe, Baingan, Bull & Barley, Chinatown Shelton, Downtown Danny O’s, Dunkin Donuts , Highland Golf Club Restaurant, Highland Golf Club Restaurant, Howe Grille, J.C.’s Sports Bar & Grill, Liquid Lunch, Nacho Mama’s Place, Shelton Pizza Palace, Supremo Pizza, The Little Tomato, Twist of Taste and Vazzy’s Cucina of Shelton — earned three forks, for a “good” rating.

A “good” rating is for a food service establishment which has no critical four-point violations and no more than two risk factor violations. The establishment is free of major structural defects and exhibits safe food handling practices and procedures at the time of inspection. The facility was found to be substantially in compliance with the public health code.

A qualified food operator, designated alternate or other knowledgeable and trained staff was on-site at the time of inspection. Records of training are available, accurate and up to date. Safe food handling practices and procedures were observed at the time of inspection, and the facility was found to be in compliance with the public health code.

For those who would like more detailed information, the district’s inspection reports are available for review at the NVHD office 98 Bank Street, Seymour, during normal business hours Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To see each individual Shelton eatery, visit the Naugatuck Valley Health District at http://nvhd.org/ratings/town.php?TOWN=Shelton.

