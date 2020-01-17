Shelton eateries continue to score high marks

SHELTON — Shelton’s eateries have maintained high marks, according to recent grades handed out by the Naugatuck Valley Health District.

The health district, which inspected 137 local eateries over the past few months, uses an A, B, C and D rating system. Through early January, more than 130 of the inspected food establishments earned an A, and no eatery finished with a grade below B. Click here to see all the grades and dates of inspection.

To earn an “A” rating, a food service establishment must have an inspection score of 93 to 100 with no critical four-point violations and not more than one risk-factor violation. A qualified food operator, designated alternate or other knowledgeable and trained staff needs to be on site at the time of inspection. Records of training are available, accurate and up to date. Safe food handling practices and procedures have to be observed at the time of inspection and the facility needs to be found in compliance with the Public Health Code.

A “B” rating means a food service establishment has an inspection score of 86-92 with no critical four-point violations and no more than two risk-factor violations. The establishment needs to be free of major structural defects and exhibits safe food handling practices and procedures at the time of inspection. For this grade, the facility was found to be substantially in compliance with the Public Health Code.

These eateries earned a B: Fire Engine Pizza Co., inspected Nov. 25; Vazzy’s Cucina of Shelton, inspected Oct. 23; and Wild Kanji, inspected Dec. 11.

For more detailed information on the inspection, people can review the reports at the NVHD office, 98 Bank St., Seymour, during normal business hours 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

