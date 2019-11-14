Shelton eateries earn high grades

Shelton’s eateries have maintained high marks, according to grades handed out by the Naugatuck Valley Health District.

The health district, which inspected a total of 137 local eateries over the past few months, uses an A, B, C and D rating system. Through early November, 131 of the inspected food establishments earned an A, and no eatery finished with a grade below B. Click here to see all the grades and dates of inspection.

The following eateries, with inspection dates in parentheses, earned a B: Baingan (April 15) Dunkin Donuts, 198 Leavenworth Road (April 30); J.C.’s Sports Bar & Grill (July 1); Shelton Pizza Palace (June 6); and Vazzy’s Cucina of Shelton (Oct. 23).

To earn an ‘A’ rating, a food service establishment must have an inspection score of 93 to 100 with no critical four-point violations and not more than one risk-factor violation. A qualified food operator, designated alternate or other knowledgeable and trained staff needs to be on site at the time of inspection. Records of training are available, accurate and up to date. Safe food handling practices and procedures have to be observed at the time of inspection, and the facility needs to be found in compliance with the Public Health Code.

A ‘B’ rating means a food service establishment had an inspection score of 86-92 with no critical four-point violations and no more than two risk-factor violations. The establishment needs to be free of major structural defects and exhibits safe food handling practices and procedures at the time of inspection. For this grade, the facility was found to be substantially in compliance with the Public Health Code.

For more detailed information on these inspection, people can review the reports at the NVHD office, 98 Bank St., Seymour, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.