Shelton eateries earn high marks in health inspections

SHELTON — The city’s eateries have earned high marks in recent weeks, according to Naugatuck Valley Health District health inspectors.

The health district uses an A, B, C and D rating system. Through mid-August, more than 130 of the inspected food establishments earned an A, and no eatery finished with a grade below B.

To earn an “A” rating, a food service establishment must have an inspection score of 93 to 100 with no critical four-point violations and not more than one risk-factor violation. A qualified food operator, designated alternate or other knowledgeable and trained staff needs to be on site at the time of inspection. Records of training are available, accurate and up to date. Safe food handling practices and procedures have to be observed at the time of inspection and the facility needs to be found in compliance with the Public Health Code.

A “B” rating means a food service establishment has an inspection score of 86-92 with no critical four-point violations and no more than two risk-factor violations. The establishment needs to be free of major structural defects and exhibits safe food handling practices and procedures at the time of inspection. For this grade, the facility was found to be substantially in compliance with the Public Health Code.

These eateries earned a B Taste of Joy, inspected June 9; Baingan, inspected July 15; Dunkin’ Donuts, inspected July 24; Hook-Line & Sinker, inspected July 31; and Misimi, inspected June 26.

Last month, the state eased executive orders on restaurants, allowing indoor and outdoor dining, with restrictions. Restaurants are still offering take-out and delivery.

