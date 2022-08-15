Shelton eateries earn top marks from health inspectors

SHELTON — City eateries continue to earn top grades from local health inspectors, with every restaurant passing its health inspection and only seven establishments among the more than 150 earning below an A in the past few months.
The Naugatuck Valley Health District, using an A, B, C and D rating system, inspects each establishment quarterly, and posts the results on its website. In its most current rankings, the district graded some 150 food establishments with an A. There were four establishments which scored a B, three others had Cs in inspections done through mid-August.