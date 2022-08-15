Shelton eateries earn top marks from health inspectors

SHELTON — City eateries continue to earn top grades from local health inspectors, with every restaurant passing its health inspection and only seven establishments among the more than 150 earning below an A in the past few months.

The Naugatuck Valley Health District, using an A, B, C and D rating system, inspects each establishment quarterly, and posts the results on its website. In its most current rankings, the district graded some 150 food establishments with an A. There were four establishments which scored a B, three others had Cs in inspections done through mid-August.

According to the district, the following eateries earned a B: Momma Mia Pizza, 67 Howe Ave., inspected May 3; Piccolo’s Sunnyside Deli, 425 River Road, inspected on April 25; Shelton Pizza Palace, 539 Howe Ave., inspected on June 9; and Torito Mexican Restaurant, 706 Bridgeport Ave., inspected on July 28.

Lanna Thai II, 495 River Road, inspected on June 23; Wooster Street Market, 70 Wooster St., inspected on July 29; and J.C.’s Sports Bar and Grill, 330 Howe Ave., inspected March 23, each earned a C.

To earn an A rating, a food service establishment must have an inspection score of 93 to 100 with no critical four-point violations and not more than one risk-factor violation.

Critical violations include lack of hand washing facilities, food held at unsafe temperatures, and improper storage of toxic items such as cleaning supplies.

Risk factor violations, less serious than critical violations, can be anything from storing food containers on the floor to the presence of rodents on the premises.

The A rating also means that a qualified food operator, designated alternate or other knowledgeable and trained staff was on site at the time of inspection, records of training are available, accurate and up to date. Safe food handling practices and procedures also must be observed at the time of inspection and the facility needs to be found in compliance with the public health code.

A B rating means a food service establishment has an inspection score of 86-92 with no critical four-point violations and no more than two risk-factor violations. The establishment needs to be free of major structural defects and exhibit safe food handling practices and procedures at the time of inspection. For this grade, the facility was found to be substantially in compliance with the public health code.

A C rating means a food service establishment having an inspection score of 80-86 with no uncorrected critical four-point violations and no more than four risk factor violations. The establishment has conditions that need to be corrected such as structural defects or other violations and/or unsafe food handling practices likely to cause food-borne illness.

