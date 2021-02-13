Shelton educators create curriculum focused on students' social emotional learning Brian Gioiele Feb. 13, 2021 Updated: Feb. 13, 2021 6 a.m.
Shelton's Director of Curriculum Kristen Santilli reads to students in Tracey Sedlock's 1st grade class in the outdoor classroom at Mohegan School in Shelton, Conn. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Santilli has introduced a social emotional learning curriculum to the schools in response to the pandemic.
SHELTON — Kristen Santilli was principal at Mohegan Elementary School when the pandemic shuttered schools nearly a year ago and forced learning to go virtual.
Santilli said she and her staff saw, over the next few months, anxiety issues, educational regression and emotional detachment in many students as children could only connect with friends and teachers through a computer screen.