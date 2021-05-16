Shelton enjoying real estate boom Brian Gioiele May 16, 2021 Updated: May 16, 2021 6 a.m.
1 of18
The Renaissance, in Shelton, Conn. May 12, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of18
The Bridge Street Commons II construction site, seen from Howe Ave. in downtown Shelton, Conn. May 12, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18
State Rep. Ben McGorty, a real estate agent for Coldwell Bankers Realty, stands in front of The Renaissance tower in Shelton, Conn. May 12, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of18
The 502 on Howe construction site, in downtown Shelton, Conn. May 12, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18
The view looking east towards Debry of construction that has started on the Derby/Shelton bridge, seen from Shelton, Conn. May 12, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of18
The vacant lot where Howe Convenient and other businesses once stood, in Shelton, Conn. May 12, 2021. The building was destroyed by fire in 2014.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18
The Derby/Shelton bridge, seen from Shelton, Conn. May 12, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
11 of18
The Marketplace shopping plaza, in Shelton, Conn. May 12, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18
The Marketplace shopping plaza, in Shelton, Conn. May 12, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
14 of18
The Marketplace shopping plaza, in Shelton, Conn. May 12, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18
The vacant lot where the Star Pin factory once still, in Shelton, Conn. May 12, 2021. The building was destroyed by fire in June of 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
17 of18
The River Breeze Commons construction site, in Shelton, Conn. May 12, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
18 of18
SHELTON — A small town feel with all the benefits of a large city — combined with rock bottom tax rates — has turned Shelton into one of the state’s top residential destination locations over the past year.
CBRE, a Dallas-based commercial real estate services and investment firm, recently released its analysis of change-of-address notifications filed with the U.S. Postal Service which shows that in 2020, Connecticut received a greater share of new arrivals than Long Island and New York towns and villages spanning the lower Hudson River Valley.