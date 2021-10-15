Once laid off, Shelton entrepreneur now pays it forward for minority-owned businesses
Ramon Peralta, center, gives a tour of Peralta Design to Senator Richard Blumenthal during his visit to the business in Shelton, Conn. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Blumenthal was visiting to coincide with the creation of a Connecticut minority business development center.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Ramon Peralta, right, gives a tour of Peralta Design to Senator Richard Blumenthal during his visit to the business in Shelton, Conn. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Blumenthal was visiting to coincide with the creation of a Connecticut minority business development center.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Ramon Peralta, left, interviews Senator Richard Blumenthal on his podcast during his visit to Peralta Design in Shelton, Conn. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Blumenthal was visiting to coincide with the creation of a Connecticut minority business development center.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
SHELTON — Ramon Peralta, Jr., hit what many would consider an employment rock bottom in 2008.
The Shelton resident had been a creative director with Walker Innovation Inc. — a firm that had launched numerous companies, including Priceline.com. But after getting laid off amidst the Great Recession, Peralta faced an uncertain future, with no job and few prospects.
