Shelton family gives Griffin surgical services a financial boost

SHELTON — A local family has provided a financial boost in Griffin Health’s hopes for surgical expansion.

Chris and Jill Douglas of Shelton recently presented Griffin Health President and CEO Patrick Charmel with a donation to support Griffin’s Surgical Expansion Campaign. The donation was a combination of a personal gift from the Douglas family and a match from The Own Your Future Foundation Inc.

“My goal is to get others in the community interested in donating to this project,” said Chris Douglas, a lifelong Shelton resident and president at Stratford-based ENCON Heating and Air Conditioning. “Griffin is one of the last surviving community hospitals, and I wanted to help it continue to provide premiere service.”

The Own Your Future Foundation Inc., founded and chaired by Chris Douglas, is a family foundation established to support those who persevere through adversity.

“When COVID hit, I know the hospital took a financial hit ... and this project could have been in jeopardy. I felt I needed to step up. This is what this foundation was created to do,” Douglas added.

Douglas’ family created the foundation late last year and has already provided donations to Griffin Hospital’s ICU nurses and the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley, on which Chris Douglas serves as a board member.

“Griffin Hospital is doing some great things,” Douglas said. “Growing up here, I remember when (the hospital) was not well regarded. Over the years, the hospital has improved by leaps and bounds to become one of the premiere community hospitals. They persevered.”

Griffin’s Surgical Expansion Campaign is raising funds to increase its number of operating rooms and build a state of-the-art technology operating room to accommodate robotic surgery cases for its da Vinci Xi Surgical System.

For more information about Griffin’s Robotic Surgery Program or to make a gift to the campaign, visit its website.

