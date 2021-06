SHELTON - Families can enjoy a good movie in the great outdoors this summer.

The Shelton Youth Service Bureau is again offering free outdoor movie nights. People just need to bring their own blankets, snacks and bug spray to Riverwalk Veterans’ Memorial Park on Canal Street. The movie nights run from July 24 through Aug. 28.

Movies begin at dusk. The series opens July 24 with Onward; followed by Tom and Jerry (July 31), Cats and Dogs 3 (Aug. 7), Raya and the Lost Dragon (Aug. 14), The Croods: A New Age (Aug. 21) and Sonic the Hedgehog (Aug. 28).

No alcohol is allowed at these events. Visit the youth bureau’s Facebook page for scheduling updates or cancellations.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com