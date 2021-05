SHELTON — Spring is here, and so, too, is the city’s farmer's market.

The market, at 100 Canal St. East in downtown, opens May 22. The hours are 9 to noon. The market is open Saturdays throughout the spring and summer.

Vendors include Laurel Glen Farm, East Village Farm, Oronoque Farms, Vic's Guac Shop, The Healing Herb Garden, The Candleman, Grassy Hill Farm, Muggers Marrow and Three Bridges Coffeehouse, with more expected to join as the season progresses, according to market administrator Meg Hyndman.

Opening day will also feature the market’s first Valley Sprouts Club event for kids at 10 a.m.

Emily Wrogg, a teacher at a nature-based school, will be leading the program. Those interested can register their children at the market — $5 for one child or $10 for unlimited children (per family). Each club member will receive a backpack filled with Valley Sprout items.

“The Valley Sprouts Club has been around for a few years, but we decided to go all in with it this year and apply the full Valley Community Fund grant to it so kids would have something really fun to get out and do now that things are loosening COVID restrictions,” Hyndman said.

“We thought it was really important to try and create a nice outdoor and safe activity for kids this summer and fall since they've all given up so much in the last year with COVID,” she added.

The first event will feature a lesson about spring on the farm, chickens, the parts of their eggs and nutrition. The club members will then craft a chick out of pom poms.

For more information on the market and the Valley Sprouts program, visit https://www.sheltonctfarmersmarket.com/valley-sprouts-club

The Valley Sprouts Club is sponsored by a grant from the Valley Community Foundation.

Those attending the market are asked to follow current CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Any food purchased can be eaten on the grassy areas around the market building, Hyndman said.

Hyndman said those interested in joining the market association should visit https://www.sheltonctfarmersmarket.com/becomeamember

Members of the Shelton Farmers Market Association receive a vote at all association meetings, a SFM tote bag and shirt (while supplies last), and 10 percent off one item from the vendors at each market.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com