SHELTON - The city’s farmers market will be taking on a festive theme this Independence Day weekend.

Market organizers said all vendors and volunteers are going to wear a red, white and blue tie dye or Hawaiian shirts at the market Saturday - and customers are being asked to do the same. The market runs from 9 a.m. to noon at 100 Canal St. East in downtown every Saturday through October.

“We just want people to know there will be lots of fresh produce and other foods for Fourth of July barbecues this weekend,” market administrator Meg Hyndman said.

Hyndman said market officials are using this Saturday to also promote joining the Shelton Farmers Market Association — membership in which allows people to have a say in how the operation is run every year, as well as 10 percent off one item from every vendor.

“All the money (raised through membership) goes to new programs and advertising,” Market Master Michael Yachymczyk said.

Vendors include Laurel Glen Farm, East Village Farm, Oronoque Farms, Vic’s Guac Shop, The Healing Herb Garden, The Candleman, Grassy Hill Farm, Muggers Marrow and Three Bridges Coffeehouse, with more expected to join as the season progresses, according to market administrator Meg Hyndman.

The market also features the Valley Sprouts Club for children beginning at 10 a.m.

Emily Wrogg, a teacher at a nature-based school, leads the program. Those interested can register their children at the market — $5 for one child or $10 for unlimited children (per family). Each club member will receive a backpack filled with Valley Sprout items.

For more information on the market and the Valley Sprouts program, visit https://www.sheltonctfarmersmarket.com/valley-sprouts-club

The Valley Sprouts Club is sponsored by a grant from the Valley Community Foundation.

