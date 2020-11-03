Shelton fire calls: Crews respond to appliance fire, accidents, alarms

The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, Oct. 26

At 2:10 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound in the area of exit 13 and 14.

At 12:13 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a motor vehicle accident in 100 block of Howe Avenue.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

At 8:25 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a car fire on Route 8 southbound near exit 11. All units were canceled during the response because the car, which overheated, was in Trumbull.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

At 11:04 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to the WiIliam Raveis Real Estate Office, 7 Trap Falls Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 1:30 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Sylvester Drive address. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 4:12 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Sunset Drive address. There was no fire.

At 5:22 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Shelton Avenue and Mary Street.

Thursday, Oct. 29

At 12:36 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engines to a Big Horn Road address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 2:14 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a King Street address. There was no fire. Smoke from a self-cleaning oven operation caused the alarm.

At 4:54 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with two engines and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident with a vehicle on fire on Route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12.

Friday, Oct. 30

At 12:10 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a car fire in the parking lot of the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave.

At 8:07 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to power lines and a fire on top of a utility pole on Silva Drive.

At 11:06 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded to with an engine and a rescue truck to an odor in the home at a Driftwood Lane address.

At 4:27 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a East Knollwood Terrace address for an odor of gas.

At 4:34 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident with a vehicle on fire on Route 8 southbound between exits 14 and 13.

At 10:07 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident with a vehicle on fire on Route 8 southbound between exits 14 and 13.

Saturday, Oct. 31

At 4:07 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident with a vehicle on fire on Route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12.

At 11:16 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a public service call; lockout at a Coram Road address.

At 6:34 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Sachem Drive address. There was no fire. A fog machine activated the alarm.

Sunday, Nov. 1

At 12:21 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a rescue truck to a Waverly Road address for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

At 4:40 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to an appliance fire at a Asbury Ridge Road address.

At 11:13 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at The Ripton Housing Building, 423 Howe Ave. There was no fire.