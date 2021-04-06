Shelton fire company's Easter flowers offer beauty, bring needed donations Brian Gioiele April 6, 2021 Updated: April 6, 2021 8:54 a.m.
1 of12
Volunteer firefighter John Recce hands a flower to a customer during White Hills Fire House's drive-thru Easter flower sale in Shelton, Conn., on Friday April 2, 2021.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of12
Volunteer firefighter Jim Norkus carries a flower to a customer's vehicle during White Hills Fire House's drive-thru Easter flower sale in Shelton, Conn., on Friday April 2, 2021.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12
Volunteer firefighter Lt. Daniel Tatun holds one of the flowers he is going out in the neighborhood to deliver during White Hills Fire House's drive-thru Easter flower sale in Shelton, Conn., on Friday April 2, 2021.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of12
Volunteer firefighters from Shelton's White Hills Fire House hold a drive-thru Easter flower sale in Shelton, Conn., on Friday April 2, 2021.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12
Volunteer firefighters from Shelton's White Hills Fire House hold a drive-thru Easter flower sale in Shelton, Conn., on Friday April 2, 2021.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of12
Volunteer firefighter John Recce wraps a flower for a customer during White Hills Fire House's drive-thru Easter flower sale in Shelton, Conn., on Friday April 2, 2021.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12
Volunteer firefighters from Shelton's White Hills Fire House hold a drive-thru Easter flower sale in Shelton, Conn., on Friday April 2, 2021.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
11 of12
Volunteer firefighters from Shelton's White Hills Fire House hold a drive-thru Easter flower sale in Shelton, Conn., on Friday April 2, 2021.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
12 of12
SHELTON — White Hills Fire Co. spent Easter weekend helping beautify homes while filling its coffers with needed donations.
The pandemic, for the second consecutive year, forced the fire company to move its annual Easter flower sale to a drive-thru and delivery operation. But that did not stop dozens of residents from purchasing some 600 plants — with money from the sales going to cover the company’s needs from equipment to dress uniforms.