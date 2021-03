3 1 of 3 Shelton Fire Department / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Chuck Stine / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





SHELTON — Firefighters battled a large brush fire in the woods between Old Stratford Road and Partridge Lane Sunday night as the state remained under a “red flag warning” for extremely dry conditions.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said crews received 911 calls about 7:20 p.m. reporting the fire. As crews arrived, Wilson said fire was visible deep in the woods and up a significant incline.