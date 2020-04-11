Shelton fire crews cut driver from overturned vehicle

Shelton fire crews responded to a one-vehicle accident on Isinglass Road Saturday, April 11, that left one person serious injured.

One person is seriously injured Saturday after a one-vehicle accident at the 400 block of Isinglass Road.

Shelton Fire Department Deputy Chief Paul J. Wilson said that Huntington Fire Company #3 and White Hills Fire Company #5 responded about 7 a.m. to this accident. Wilson said firefighters found the occupant was trapped inside the car.

“Fireefighters arrived quickly to find the sole occupant severely pinned in the upside-down vehicle,” Wilson said. ‘Crews used multiple ‘Jaws-of-Life’ tools to disentangle the operator.

“After 30 minutes of painstaking cutting and prying metal to get to the occupant, firefighters were able to extricate the operator,” added Wilson.

Echo Hose Ambulance Corps transported the operator to a local trauma facility with serious injuries, said Wilson.

