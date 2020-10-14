https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Shelton-fire-crews-douse-car-fire-on-River-Road-15647132.php
Shelton fire crews douse car fire on River Road
Photo: Shelton Fire Department / Contributed Photo
SHELTON — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident on River Road Tuesday.
Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said firefighters from companies 1 and 4 responded to the accident at 10:18 p.m. in front of 786 River Road.
“Upon arrival of fire units, a single car crash was found with a small fire in the engine compartment,” Wilson said. “Members of Engine 42 quickly knocked down the fire and waited for the vehicle to be removed by the tow service.”
