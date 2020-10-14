  • Shelton firefighters work on a car fire on River Road Tuesday, Oct. 13. Photo: Shelton Fire Department / Contributed Photo / Connecticut Post

    Shelton firefighters work on a car fire on River Road Tuesday, Oct. 13.

    Shelton firefighters work on a car fire on River Road Tuesday, Oct. 13.

    Photo: Shelton Fire Department / Contributed Photo
Photo: Shelton Fire Department / Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Shelton firefighters work on a car fire on River Road Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Shelton firefighters work on a car fire on River Road Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Photo: Shelton Fire Department / Contributed Photo

SHELTON — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident on River Road Tuesday.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said firefighters from companies 1 and 4 responded to the accident at 10:18 p.m. in front of 786 River Road.

“Upon arrival of fire units, a single car crash was found with a small fire in the engine compartment,” Wilson said. “Members of Engine 42 quickly knocked down the fire and waited for the vehicle to be removed by the tow service.”

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com