Shelton fire crews douse car fire on River Road

Shelton firefighters work on a car fire on River Road Tuesday, Oct. 13.

SHELTON — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident on River Road Tuesday.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said firefighters from companies 1 and 4 responded to the accident at 10:18 p.m. in front of 786 River Road.

“Upon arrival of fire units, a single car crash was found with a small fire in the engine compartment,” Wilson said. “Members of Engine 42 quickly knocked down the fire and waited for the vehicle to be removed by the tow service.”

