Shelton firefighters quickly extinguished a car fire Monday, Sept. 21, on Route 8 northbound.

SHELTON — Firefighters doused a car fire Monday on Route 8 northbound.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said Companies 1 and 3 were dispatched to Route 8 northbound before 7 p.m. for the reported car fire.

Wilson said the first crews arrived to find a car fully involved engulfed in flame just north of exit 12. Crews quickly extinguished the fire under the command of Assistant Chief Joe Constantino, Wilson added.

