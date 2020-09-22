https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Shelton-fire-crews-douse-car-fire-on-Route-8-15586165.php
Shelton fire crews douse car fire on Route 8
SHELTON — Firefighters doused a car fire Monday on Route 8 northbound.
Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said Companies 1 and 3 were dispatched to Route 8 northbound before 7 p.m. for the reported car fire.
Wilson said the first crews arrived to find a car fully involved engulfed in flame just north of exit 12. Crews quickly extinguished the fire under the command of Assistant Chief Joe Constantino, Wilson added.
