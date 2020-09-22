  • Shelton firefighters quickly extinguished a car fire Monday, Sept. 21, on Route 8 northbound. Photo: Shelton Fire Department / Contributed Photo / Connecticut Post

    Shelton firefighters quickly extinguished a car fire Monday, Sept. 21, on Route 8 northbound.

    Shelton firefighters quickly extinguished a car fire Monday, Sept. 21, on Route 8 northbound.

    Photo: Shelton Fire Department / Contributed Photo
Photo: Shelton Fire Department / Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Shelton firefighters quickly extinguished a car fire Monday, Sept. 21, on Route 8 northbound.

Shelton firefighters quickly extinguished a car fire Monday, Sept. 21, on Route 8 northbound.

Photo: Shelton Fire Department / Contributed Photo

SHELTON — Firefighters doused a car fire Monday on Route 8 northbound.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said Companies 1 and 3 were dispatched to Route 8 northbound before 7 p.m. for the reported car fire.

Wilson said the first crews arrived to find a car fully involved engulfed in flame just north of exit 12. Crews quickly extinguished the fire under the command of Assistant Chief Joe Constantino, Wilson added.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com