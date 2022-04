3 1 of 3 Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





SHELTON — White Hills Fire Company’s annual plant sale is back.

The fire department, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, will be selling Easter flowers on April 15 and 16 at its headquarters at 2 School St. The sale runs 9 to 5 on April 15 and 9 to when the plants are gone on April 16.