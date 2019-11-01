https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Shelton-fire-house-holds-annual-Halloween-bash-14791911.php
Shelton fire house holds annual Halloween bash
Photo: Contributed Photo
Pine Rock Fire Company #4 hosted its annual Halloween party for the community Thursday, Oct. 31, at its firehouse.
Dozens of families from through the city stopped by for some trick-or-treating, games and fun, all indoors on a night when high winds and heavy rains hit the state. Pine Rock Fire Company #4 has held this event for more than 40 years.
View Comments