Shelton fire house holds annual Halloween bash

Heavy rain and wind could not stop another night of trick-or-treating and games at the Pine Rock Fire Company #4.

Pine Rock Fire Company #4 hosted its annual Halloween party for the community Thursday, Oct. 31, at its firehouse.

Dozens of families from through the city stopped by for some trick-or-treating, games and fun, all indoors on a night when high winds and heavy rains hit the state. Pine Rock Fire Company #4 has held this event for more than 40 years.