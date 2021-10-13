Skip to main content
Shelton fire house hosts first fire prevention bash

Joseph Fittante, 11, and his sister Giovanna, 4, use a water supplied fire extinguiser to try an knock over "flames" during Huntington Fire Company No. 3's first ever fire prevention event in Shelton on Saturday. A variety of activities were available for kids to take part in. Kids learned valuable fire safety tips from department firefighters, got a close up view of life-saving equipment and face paintings to name just a few.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media

SHELTON — Huntington Fire Company No. 3 hosted a fire prevention event in Shelton on Oct. 9.

The first-ever event featured a variety of activities. Children learned valuable fire safety tips from firefighters, got a close up view of life-saving equipment and donned some exotic designs on their faces.