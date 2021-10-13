Shelton fire house hosts first fire prevention bash
Joseph Fittante, 11, and his sister Giovanna, 4, use a water supplied fire extinguiser to try an knock over "flames" during Huntington Fire Company No. 3's first ever fire prevention event in Shelton on Saturday.
Andrew Fittante, 9, gets his face painted by Kelly McClinch Pineau.
Huntington Fire Company No. 3 firefighter Jeff Daniels teaches MacKenzie Lougal, 4, to “Get down and get out!” drill in case of a fire at home during the department’s first ever fire prevention event in on Saturday.
Landon Bova, 3, uses a water supplied fire extinguiser to try an knock over "flames" during Huntington Fire Company No. 3's first ever fire prevention event on Saturday.
Huntington Fire Company No. 3 hosts its first ever fire prevention event in Shelton, Conn., on Saturday October 9, 2021.
Huntington Fire Company No. 3 hosts its first ever fire prevention event in Shelton, Conn., on Saturday October 9, 2021. A variety of activities were available for kids to take part in. Kids learned valuable fire safety tips from department firefighters, got a close up view of life-saving equipment and face paintings to name just a few.
In photos clockwise from above, Juliana Prete, 3, gets a sticker and fire helmet during Huntington Fire Company No. 3's fire prevention event in Shelton on Saturday. In a drill on Saturday, firefighter Jeff Daniels teaches MacKenzie Lougal, 4, to “Get down and get out” in case of fire. Kelly McClinch Pineau paints the face of Andrew Fittante, 9, during the event. Joseph Fittante, 11, and his sister Giovanna, 4, spray water from extinguishers as they attempt to put out a simulated fire during a drill on Saturday. Children at the prevention event learned valuable fire safety tips from firefighters, got a close up view of life-saving equipment and got face paintings.
Volunteer Caitlin Foothorap applies a temporary tattoo for MacKenzie Lougal, 4, during Huntington Fire Company No. 3's first ever fire prevention event in Shelton, Conn., on Saturday October 9, 2021.
Landon Bova, 3, uses a water supplied fire extinguiser to try an knock over "flames" during Huntington Fire Company No. 3's first ever fire prevention event in Shelton, Conn., on Saturday October 9, 2021.
Huntington Fire Company No. 3 hosts its first ever fire prevention event in Shelton, Conn., on Saturday October 9, 2021. A variety of activities were available for kids to take part in. Kids learned valuable fire safety tips from department firefighters, got a close up view of life-saving equipment and face paintings to name just a few.
SHELTON — Huntington Fire Company No. 3 hosted a fire prevention event in Shelton on Oct. 9.
The first-ever event featured a variety of activities. Children learned valuable fire safety tips from firefighters, got a close up view of life-saving equipment and donned some exotic designs on their faces.