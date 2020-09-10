Shelton fire log: Accidents, open burns, alarms keep crews active

Shelton Fire Department Shelton Fire Department Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton fire log: Accidents, open burns, alarms keep crews active 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls.

Monday, Aug. 31

At 12:39 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to Shelton High School, 120 Meadow St., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 4 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1, Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm sounding at Shelton Intermediate School, 675 North Constitution Blvd. There was no fire.

At 7:52 p.m., Huntington Co. #3 responded with an engine to an open burning at 225 Booth Hill Road.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

At 2:55 p.m., Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a car fire on Route 8 northbound on the Exit 11 off ramp.

At 6:46 p.m., Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at Fire Engine Pizza Company #3, 768 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire.

At 11:11 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport Avenue at South Constitution Boulevard.

Thursday, Sept. 3

At 11:13 a.m., Huntington Co. #3 responded to October Lane for a power line down in the roadway. An engine responded.

At 6:18 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with two engines and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at 1 Waterview Drive. There was no fire.

Friday, Sept. 4

At 2:26 a.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine to 148 Hillside Ave. for an activated carbon monoxide alarm.

At 11:48 a.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with a unit to assist the Derby Fire Department at the scene of a structure fire on Hawthorne Avenue.

At 11:55 a.m., Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Bright View Housing Complex, 30 Beard Saw Mill Road.

At 9:08 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and Huntington Co. #3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound near Exit 12.

At 11:04 p.m., Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co. #4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm sounding at 241 Mohegan Road. There was no fire.

Saturday, Sept. 5

At 2:28 a.m., White Hills Co. #5 and Huntington Co. #3 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to Elizabeth Shelton School, 138 Willoughby Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 8:36 p.m., Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with a unit to an open burn at the Shelton Boat Launch off River Road.

Sunday, Sept. 6

At 10:32 a.m., White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine to a public service call at 148 East Village Road.

At 11:22 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm sounding at 159 Center St. There was no fire.

At 2:14 p.m., Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Bright View Housing Complex, 30 Beard Saw Mill Road. There was no fire.

At 7:37 p.m., Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with a unit to an open burn at the Shelton Boat Launch off River Road.

At 8:22 p.m., Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to 22 Meadowlark Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.