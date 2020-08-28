Shelton fire log: Busy week as crews respond to gas grill fire, car fire, accidents, alarms

Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

At 9:22 a.m., Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to the Huntington Congregational Church, 19 Church St., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 2:19 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm sounding at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 3:41 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm sounding at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 5:32 p.m., Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to Holy Trinity Academy, 503 Shelton Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire

At 6:23 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine to a fire in landscape mulch at 502 Howe Ave.

At 6:56 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with two engines to a car fire in the area of 273 River Road.

Thursday, Aug. 13

At 8:14 a.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm sounding at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 11:46 a.m., Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm sounding at the Brightview Living Complex, 30 Beard Saw Mill Road. There was no fire.

At 9:23 a.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm sounding at the Sikorsky Aircraft Plant III, 33 Platt Road. There was no fire.

At 9:59 p.m., Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle fire on Route 8 northbound near Exit 12.

At 7:55 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine to an open burning at 851 Howe Ave.

Saturday, Aug. 15

At 9:07 a.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport Avenue near the Route 8 Exit 13 ramp.

At 1:11 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with a unit to the Birmingham on the River Condos, 145 Canal St., to assist Eversource Gas with a gas odor in a unit.

Sunday, Aug. 16

At 3:51 a.m., Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine to assist EMS, 579 Howe Ave.

At 9:52 a.m., Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine, a ladder truck and the tower truck to a fire alarm sounding at the Orange Theory Fitness, 704 Bridgeport Ave.

At 10:13 a.m., Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine, a rescue truck, a ladder truck and the tower truck to a fire alarm sounding at the Brightview Living Complex, 30 Beard Saw Mill Road. There was no fire.

Monday, Aug. 17

At 12:42 a.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine and two ladder trucks to a fire alarm sounding at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 4:10 p.m., Huntington Co. #3 responded with a unit to assist EMS at 5 Copper Penny Lane.

At 5:12 p.m., Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine to an open burning in the area of Capitol Drive and Country Ridge Road.

At 5:17 p.m., Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to 251 Aspetuck Trail for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

At 5:21 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to 12 Pine Needle Drive for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

At 5:32 p.m., Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a gas grill on fire on a rear deck at 33 Cameo Drive. The fire was out upon arrival of fire units.

At 6:30 p.m., Huntington Co. #3 responded with an engine to a possible power line down in the area of 54 North St.

At 7:40 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine to 28 Coram Road for smoke in the house. There was no fire. The smoke was from grilling in a garage.

Tuesday, Aug. 18

At 1:37 p.m., White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine to 321 Stonewall Lane for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

At 9:54 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine to assist EMS at 26 Edgewood Ave.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

At 4:45 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm sounding at 33 Union St. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 7:07 p.m., Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a fire alarm sounding at 52 Hurd Road. There was no fire.

Thursday, Aug. 20

At 9:16 a.m., Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine to 22 Treeland Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 1:16 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to the Charter Arms Company, 18 Brewster Lane, for a fire alarm activation. Firefighters arrived and found a fire had occurred in a firing range but was extinguished by the building’s fire sprinkler system.

At 3:36 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Howe Avenue at Roberts Street.

At 5:17 p.m., Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound near Exit 13.

At 7:36 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine to the Birmingham Condos, 145 Canal St., for an odor investigation inside.

Friday, Aug. 21

At 12:10 p.m., Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine, a rescue truck, a ladder truck and the tower truck to a fire alarm sounding at the Brightview Living Complex, 30 Beard Saw Mill Road. There was no fire.

At 3:04 p.m., Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound near Exit 14.

At 4:58 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine and the tower truck to a fire alarm sounding at the Boys & Girls Club of Shelton-Derby, 1 Positive Place. There was no fire.

Saturday, Aug. 22

At 7:47 a.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to 149 Hillside Ave. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 1:24 p.m., Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine to 120 Soundview Ave. for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

Sunday, Aug. 23

At 5:06 a.m., Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm sounding at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, 780 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire.

At 3:37 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and Huntington Co. #3 responded with two engines to a car fire on Route 8 southbound near Exit 13.

At 9:24 p.m., Huntington Co. #3 responded with an engine to a carbon monoxide alarm sounding at 15 Treeland Road.

At 9:46 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 responded with an engine to a carbon monoxide alarm sounding at 16 Freedom Way.

At 9:47 p.m., Echo Hose Co. #1 and White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm sounding at the Ripton Housing Complex, 423 Howe Ave. There was no fire.