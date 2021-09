The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

At 6:50 am the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activate at a Wabuda Place address. There was no fire.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

At 7 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 1 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport Avenue at Beard Saw Mill Road.

At 10:49 a.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a Long Hill Cross Road address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 11:41 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 1, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to the 1000 block of Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

At 12:26 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a unit to assist the Seymour Fire Department at the scene of a controlled burn off of propane from a leaking tank.

Thursday, Aug. 26

At 11:13 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a rescue truck to a Waverly Road address for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding.

Friday, Aug. 27

At 8 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave. There was no fire.

At 12:05 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a Wexford Lane address for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding.

At 2:52 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1, Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with Two engines, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a fire in a dust collector exhaust system at the Charter Arms, 18 Brewster Lane. The buildings sprinkler system had the fire contained. Firefighters had the fire under control in 20 minutes. Damage was confined to the collector.

At 4:27 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a unit to a public service call at a Ridgefield Drive address.

At 5:50 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a fire alarm sounding at a Sachem Drive address. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 6:32 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 3 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a Lagana Lane address for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding.

Saturday, Aug. 28

At 9:41 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to an odor of natural gas in the building at 505 Howe Ave. Firefighters found the odor was from a stove in Tino’s Pizza.

At 12:40 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Howe Avenue near Park Street.

At 5:18 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded to assist the Ansonia FD at a fire at a Howard Avenue. The call was canceled shortly thereafter.

At 5:42 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a Coram Road address for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding.

At 9:58 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a ladder truck to a Saw Mill City Road address to assist EMS.

Sunday, Aug. 29

At 1:54 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a rescue truck to a Sagamore Road address for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding.

At 5:31 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to assist police at a Pine Needle Drive address.