The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

At 11:47 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Maggie Lane address. There was no fire.

At 4:36 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow St. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 4:44 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a Brookfield Drive address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 9:29 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at the Richard O. Belden Cultural Center, 54 Grove St. There was no fire.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

At 8:50 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to Treeland Road for an odor investigation outside.

At 10:40 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 1, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a Armstrong Road address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 1:13 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 1 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound between exits 11 and 12.

At 2:33 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at the Richard O. Belden Cultural Center, 54 Grove St. There was no fire.

At 4:29 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 1, White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a Skyline Drive address for a fire in a kitchen oven.

At 4:44 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport Avenue at Commerce Drive.

At 5:22 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder tuck to a Wakelee Avenue address for a grille fire outside.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

At 8:23 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 1 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at a Beard Saw Mill Road address. There was no fire. Dust from construction caused the alarm.

At 8:25 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to power lines down on Poe Place.

At 12:14 p.m., Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a ladder truck and a utility truck to a Gordon Avenue address for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding.

At 4:09 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at a Rayo Drive address. There was no fire.

At 4:45 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 1 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound between exits 12 and 13.

Thursday, Sept. 16

At 2:41 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a unit to a fire alarm activation at the Hewitt Memorial Hospital, 45 Maltby St. There was no fire.

At 9:05 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Country Walk address. There was no fire.

At 3:06 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at the Richard O. Belden Cultural Center, 54 Grove St. There was no fire.

At 4:49 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at a North Street address. There was no fire.

Friday, Sept. 17

At 12:11 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 1 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to St Vincent’s Medical Center, 15 Armstrong Road for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

At 7:19 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to an Applewood Drive address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 7:51 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to an electrical hazard on power lines on Mill Street.

Saturday, Sept. 18

At 4:02 a.m., the Echo Hose H & Co. No. 1 responded to the 200 block of Coram Road for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

At 4:26 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to an electrical hazard on power lines on Fair Oaks Road.

At 12:05 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to the Post Office, 83 Bridge St., for a public service call.

At 12:12 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to the 400 block of Coram Avenue for an outside smoke investigation.

Sunday, Sept. 19

At 1:55 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a marine unit to assist with an animal rescue on the Housatonic River.

At 11:42 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to the 600 block of Howe Avenue for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

At 6:24 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Old Stratford Road.