The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

At 4:25 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with two engines to a motor vehicle accident in the area of the 600 block of Walnut Tree Hill Road.

At 4:48 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at KinderCare, 1 Trap Falls Road. There was no fire.

At 11 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a fire alarm activation at a Progress Drive address. There was no fire.

Tuesday, April 26

There were no fire service calls for the Shelton Fire Department.

Wednesday, April 27

At 11:47 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with three engines and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at a Soundview Avenue address. Enroute to the address fire units were advised of possible fire on the kitchen stove in the unoccupied home. Units arrived and through windows observed an active fire in the kitchen and forced entry to extinguish the fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire in minutes but not before the fire damaged the stove and microwave unit. The home also sustained minor smoke damage. The homeowner, who was not home, left a pot of food cooking on the stove which caused the fire.

At 7:38 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a public service call on Howe Avenue at Center Street.

Thursday, April 28

At 10:03 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to Wooster Street at Oak Avenue for an odor of natural gas in the area.

At 4:58 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with two engines to assist the Stratford Fire Department at a brush fire on Route 15 southbound prior to Cut Spring Road.

At 5:07 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine, a brush truck, a tanker truck and a utility truck to a brush fire on Mohegan Road near Pennsylvania Avenue.

At 5:28 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a ladder truck to Stratford Fire Headquarters, 2750 Main St., for standby coverage.

At 5:30 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded to their station to standby for town coverage.

Friday, April 29

At 9:02 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Coram Avenue at White Street. One vehicle struck a building as a result of the accident.

At 11:54 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with two engines to engines to a fire alarm activated at a Cynthia Lane address. There was no fire. Smoke from a fireplace caused the alarm.

At 5:57 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound near Exit 12.

Saturday, April 30

At 8:09 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle fire on Route 8 northbound near Exit 12.

At 11:02 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to Ladyslipper Drive for power lines down.

At 11:35 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and two ladder trucks to a fire alarm activated at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, 780 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire.

At 12:35 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engines to a brush fire on Florence Drive.

At 12:43 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm sounding at a Laurelwood Drive address. There was no fire.

Sunday, May 1

At 3:54 a.m., the Echo Hose H& L Co. No. 1, Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two rescue trucks and two marine units to the Sunnyside Boat Ramp to assist police recover an unoccupied vehicle in the water.

At 2:24 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a brush fire on Armstrong Road.

At 7:27 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to an illegal open burn at a Division Avenue address.