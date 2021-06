The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

At 1:25 p.m., Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a motor vehicle accident on Coram Avenue at Hill Street.

At 3:15 p.m., Huntington Co. No. 3 and White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engines to a motor vehicle accident on Booth Hill Road near Booth Hill School.

At 3:52 p.m., Huntington Co. No. 3 and Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with two engines and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound between Exits 12 and 13.

Tuesday, May 25

At 11:54 p.m., Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with engine to assist EMS at a Lane Street address.

At 1:30 p.m., Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a ladder truck to a fire alarm at the Ripton Housing Complex, 423 Howe Ave. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 2:17 p.m., Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to power lines down from a house at a Raymond Lane address.

At 7:06 p.m., Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a Pheasant Glen address for an activated carbon monoxide alarm.

Wednesday, May 26

At 2:12 a.m., Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a ladder truck engine to a mutual aid standby at the Derby Fire Department Storm Engine Co. #2 at an Olivia Street address.

At 12:31 p.m., Huntington Co. No. 3 and Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a mulch fire at the Huntington Gulf on Huntington Street.

At 5:50 p.m., Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded to a small brush fire at the Big Y Supermarket, 401 Bridgeport Ave.

Thursday, May 27

At 5:15 p.m., Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and White Hills Co. No. 5 responded to a Ten Coat Lane address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

Friday, May 28

At 9:26 a.m., Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm at BTX, 12 Commerce Drive. There was no fire.

At 9:27 a.m., White Hills Co. No. 5 and Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a Howe Avenue address for a fire alarm. There was no fire.

At 5:48 p.m., Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and +Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound near Exit 12.

Saturday, May 29

At 3:22 p.m., Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a mutual aid standby for the Derby Fire Department.

At 3:35 p.m., Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire in an oven at a Second Avenue address. The fire was out on arrival. Damage was confined to the oven.

At 11:54 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at a Commerce Drive address. There was no fire.

Sunday, May 30

At 1:09 p.m., Huntington Co. No. 3 and White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm at a Stonehouse Road address. There was no fire.

At 2:21 p.m., Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and Huntington Co. No. 3 responded to two motor vehicle accidents on Route 8 southbound between Exits 13 and 12.

At 3:08 p.m., Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Howe Avenue at Myrtle Street.

At 3:34 p.m., Huntington Co. No. 3 and White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to an odor investigation at a Willard Road address.

At 6:39 p.m., Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and Huntington Co. No. 3 responded to two motor vehicle accidents on Route 8 southbound between Exits 13 and 12.

At 8:11 p.m., Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm at the Panchero’s Restaurant, 704 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire.

At 9:49 p.m., Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm at the Hampton Inn, 695 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire.

Sunday, May 31

At 11:38 a.m., Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow St. There was no fire.

At 5:07 p.m., White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a utility truck and ATV to Golden Hill Road to assist DEEP and EMS to help an injured hiker out of the woods.