Shelton fire log: Crews battle separate blazes leaving five families displaced

The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

At 9:38 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a fir alarm activated at a Shelton Technology Drive address. There was no fire.

At 5:17 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. #1, White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with three engines, a rescue truck and two ladder truck to a structure fire at a Perry Avenue residence. Upon arrival firefighters found a fire in an exterior porch on the third floor of the three story three family apartment house. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes. The fire left three families displaced and they were being assisted by the American Red Cross with housing and supplies. There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The Huntington Fire Co. No. 3 and the Stratford, Monroe and Trumbull Fire Departments provided coverage for the town during the fire and the Derby FD responded to assist at the scene. The Echo Hose Ambulance Corps responded and stood-by at the scene during the incident. An investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire started in the third-floor exterior porch and the cause was hot ashes from a discarded cigarette.

At 6:04 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a rescue truck to a public service call on the 800 block of Bridgeport Avenue.

Wednesday, March 30

At 8:49 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1, Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a Pilgrim Lane address for smoke in the house. There was no fire. The smoke was from a wood burning stove being used.

At 9:13 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to assist EMS at a Third Avenue address.

Thursday, March 31

At 1:29 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with two engines to a fire alarm activated at a building on the 700 block of Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. Dust from construction caused a smoke detector to activate.

At 2:12 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport Avenue near the Stop & Shop Plaza.

At 2:20 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with two engines to a fire alarm activated at a Parrott Drive address. There was no fire.

At 3:55 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a tree on power lines on Bryant Lane.

Friday, April 1

At 5 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to power lines down on Kings Highway.

At 2:17 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to wire down on Coram Road near Constitution Boulevard South.

At 6:59 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1, White Hills Co. No. 5, Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4, Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Derby Fire Department responded with three engines, a rescue truck and two ladder trucks to a structure fire at a Maple Street residence. Upon arrival firefighters found a fire on a rear exterior stairwell of a three story three family apartment house. The fire spread rapidly up the stairwell and roof before it was extinguished by firefighters. The fire caused extensive damage to the rear exterior of the structure and damage to the second and third floor apartments. The fire left two families that had to be relocated with assistance of the Red Cross. One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was transported to the hospital by Echo Ambulance. The Monroe FD, Stratford FD and Ansonia FD covered Shelton during the incident. An investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire started om a second floor outside stair and was caused by hot ashes of a discarded cigarette.

At 7:16 p.m., the Derby FD responded to a fire alarm activated at the Inline Plastic Co., 44 Canal St. There was no fire.

Saturday, April 2

At 3:15 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a unit to a motor vehicle accident on Long Hill Avenue at Wintergreen Lane.

At 11:43 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a Milne Avenue address for a small fuel spill.