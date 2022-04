The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

At 12:40 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a Bridgeport Avenue address for a public service, pump-out.

At 8:03 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a Lucille Drive address for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

Tuesday, April 19

At 6:29 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a tree on power lines on Hurd Road near McGuire Road.

At 4:57 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to wires down in the road on Belmont Avenue.

At 6:31 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with two ladder trucks to a fire alarm activation at the Ripton Housing Complex, 423 Howe Ave. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

Wednesday, April 20

At 11:17 a.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to a Sharon Court address for a child who had their finger stuck in a non-moving garden tractor part. The child was freed within minutes.

At 12:37 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a rescue truck to assist EMS on Route 8 southbound at Exit 12.

At 12:48 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to assist the Derby FD with a brush fire on McGlaughlin Terrace.

At 3:19 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to the City of Ansonia Fire Department to cover Ansonia and Seymour while Ansonia FD was assisting at a structure fire in Seymour.

At 6:20 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to Fourth Street in Ansonia for a stove fire.

Thursday, April 21

At 12:24 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a rescue truck to assist EMS at a Middle Avenue address.

At 12:33 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engines and a rescue truck to assist EMS at a North Oak Avenue address.

At 1:47 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1, Pine Park Co. No. 4 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine, a rescue truck and two ladder trucks to a structure fire at a Laurel Lane address. Upon arrival firefighters found an electric fireplace in the home on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire in minutes. The home sustained minor snoke damage. The fireplace was destroyed by the fire. There were no injuries. Shelton Echo EMS responded and stood-by during the call.

Friday, April 22

At 1:39 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with three engines to a large brush fire on Cherokee Trail.

Saturday, April 23

At 2:10 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 4:45 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a brush fire in the area of the 100 block of Mohegan Road.

At 5:04 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a public service call at a Woodland Park address.

At 5:50 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engines to a brush fire in the area of the 100 block of Nichols Avenue.

At 8:56 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with three engines to a brush fire in the area of Sharon Court.

At 10:58 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a rescue truck to a carbon monoxide alarm activation at a Spruce Drive address.

Sunday, April 24

At 12:43 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a small mulch fire in the area of the 900 block of Bridgeport Avenue.

At 9:23 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a rescue truck and a utility truck to a motor vehicle accident on Shelton Avenue at Meadow Street.