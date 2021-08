The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

At 1:21 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to assist the Monroe FD, 69 Lynn Drive, Monroe.

At 2:36 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a wood chipper on fire at the 200 block of Old Bridgeport Avenue.

At 6:07 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engines to a car fire at the Elizabeth Shelton School, 138 Willoughby Road. There was no fire. A mechanical issue was mistaken for a fire.

Tuesday, July 27

At 2:34 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle fire on Route 8 northbound between exits 12 and 13.

At 7:19 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a Laguana Lane address to check a fire that had occurred in an outside electrical box.

At 12:08 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a Adams Drive address for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

At 4:03 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle fire on Route 8 northbound between exits 12 and 13.

At 4:08 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Nicholdale Road address. There was no fire.

At 5:17 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident at the 400 block of Bridgeport Avenue.

At 6:11 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a unit to assist EMS at a Spruce Drive address.

At 6:25 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a motor vehicle accident on the Shelton-Derby Bridge.

At 11:54 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at a North Street address. There was no fire.

Wednesday, July 28

At 7:55 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a Whipporwill Drive address to check a house struck by lightning the evening before.

At 11:06 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a Waterview Drive address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 12:36 p.m., the Echo Hose H &L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at the 400 block of Howe Avenue. There was no fire. Dust from construction caused the alarm.

At 6:43 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a Waterview Drive address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

Thursday, July 29

At 12:35 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the 400 block of Howe Avenue. There was no fire.

At 5:08 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow St. There was no fire.

Friday, July 30

At 2:18 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to assist EMS at a Birchbank Road address.

At 7:42 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a public service call at the Shelton Community Center, 41 Church St.

Saturday, July 31

At 3:56 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a power line down on the ground from a fallen tree along Brownson Drive.

At 10:58 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine, a rescue truck and a utility truck to the Cumberland Farms Service Station, 819 River Road, for a vehicle leaking gasoline.

At 1:17 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a marine unit to assist the DEEP recovering an injured bald eagle in the Housatonic River.

Sunday, Aug. 1

At 9:40 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow St. There was no fire.

At 11:20 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Copper Penny Lane address. There was no fire.

At 8:11 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to an open burning at a Coram Road address.

At 5:51 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a ladder truck and a rescue truck to a mutual aid to the Derby Fire Department to assist at a structure fire on the 100 block of Mount Pleasant Street.