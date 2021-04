The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

At 9:30 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to an activated fire alarm at the 400 block of Howe Avenue. There was no fire. Duct from construction caused the alarm.

At 1:15 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to smoke in the area of Long Hill Cross Road. Firefighters found the smoke was caused by an open burn.

At 1:45 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a ladder truck to a Stowe Drive address for an activated carbon monoxide alarm.

At 2:20 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a Summit Ridge address Road for an activated fire alarm. There was no fire. Steam from a shower caused the alarm.

At 3:40 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on South Constitution Boulevard and Waterview Drive.

At 6:19 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with two engines to a brush fire on River Road near Quail Court.

Tuesday, April 13

At 1:28 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a ladder truck to an activated fire alarm at a South Constitution Boulevard address. There was no fire.

At 5:33 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a rescue truck and a ladder truck to an odor of natural gas on the 400 block of Howe Avenue.

Wednesday, April 14

At 12:51 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Shelton Avenue at Mary Street.

At 9:45 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a small fuel spill at a Roberts Street address.

At 10:21 a.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at a Keron Drive address. There was no fire. Steam from a shower caused the alarm.

At 5:06 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a fire alarm activated at the Bishop Wicke Health Care Center, 384 Long Hill Ave. There was no fire. Steam from a shower caused the alarm.

Thursday, April 15

At 4:03 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at The Renaissance, 100 Parrott Drive. There was no fire.

At 8:56 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at the St. Joseph’s Educational Building, 50 Fairmont Place. There was no fire. Dust from construction caused the alarm.

Friday, April 16

At 2:39 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to Maler Avenue for a power line on fire on top of a utility pole.

At 5:59 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a unit to an activated fire alarm at an Ivy Brook Road address. There was no fire.

At 8:25 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1, Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engine and two ladder trucks to smoke in the building at Charter Arms, 18 Brewster Lane. Upon arrival firefighters found the building with a slight smoke condition. Further investigation found a piece of insulation was smoldering on top of a waste collection machine. The fire was extinguished in a few minutes.

At 11:49 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to the Shelton High School, 120 Meadow St., for fire alarm activation. There was no fire. The alarm was caused when a sprinkler head in the ceiling was struck by a baseball.

At 2:02 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a Sinsabaugh Heights address for a public service call.

Saturday, April 17

At 12:19 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound at Exit 13.

At 10:41 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to a public service, pump-out, call at the 100 block of River Road.

Sunday, April 18

At 6:15 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to assist EMS at an Oak Avenue address.

At 1:24 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident in the area of the 700 block of River Road.

At 7:16 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Philip Drive address. There was no fire.

At 7:30 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a motor vehicle accident on Leavenworth Road Route 110 at Hubbell Lane.

At 7:39 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a gas alarm activation at the 500 block of Howe Avenue. No issue was reported.