The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

At 10:01 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a motor vehicle accident on Bridge Street bridge.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

At 1:19 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at the Richard O Belden Cultural Center, 54 Grove St. There was no fire.

At 2:07 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at the 400 block of Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire.

At 4:24 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a recue truck to the area of #509 Howe Avenue for wires on a vehicle. The wires were communication lines not power lines.

At 7:39 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a ladder truck to the 100 block Division Avenue for an odor of natural gas in the building.

At 6:56 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at the Wild Kanji restaurant, 514 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

At 1:08 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound between exit 12 and 13.

At 6:09 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at the Richard O Belden Cultural Center, 54 Grove St. There was no fire.

At 9 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow St. There was no fire.

At 2:47 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at the Richard O Belden Cultural Center, 54 Grove St. There was no fire.

At 6:02 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a fire alarm activated at the Apple Tree Day Car, 117 Long Hill Cross Road. There was no fire.

Thursday, Aug. 12

At 4:55 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1, Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engine and two ladder trucks to a structure fire at a Hillside Avenue address. Upon arrival firefighters found and extinguished a fire in the basement of a single-family home. The occupants were out of the house safely before the firefighters arrived. The fire caused damage to the homes electrical system. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal.

At 2:10 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 1 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a car fire on Route 8 northbound at the end of the Exit 11 exit ramp.

At 4:16 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engines and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at a Lazy Brook Road address. There was no fire.

At 9:13 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with two engines and a ladder truck to smoke coming from a home at a Ward Drive address. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the incident.

Friday, Aug. 13

At 8:02 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at the Oakdale Storage Facility, 486 River Road. There was no fire.

At 9:41 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a unit to a fire alarm activation at the 1000 block of Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. Dust from construction caused the alarm.

At 11:39 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a Wilson Lane address for an odor investigation.

At 12:56 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a ladder truck to mutual aid to assist the Derby FD at a fire at the St. Mary School, 14 Seymour Ave.

At 9:44 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a rescue truck to the 400 block of Asbury Ridge Road for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

Saturday, Aug. 14

At 8:41 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at the BH Care, 579 Howe Ave. There was no fire. Smoke from a cigarette caused the alarm.

At 5:59 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the 1000 block of Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire.

At 7:40 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at the Pitney Bowes, 27 Waterview Drive. There was no fire.

At 9:16 p.m., Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound near Exit 12.

Sunday, Aug. 15

At 5:37 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a fire alarm activated at a Meadowridge Drive address. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 8:19 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at the Pitney Bowes, 27 Waterview Drive. There was no fire.

At 8:49 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with three engines and a rescue truck to a fire alarm activated at a Waner Hill Road address. There was no fire.