The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

At 10:16 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded to with a rescue truck to a mutual aid assist to the Derby Fire Department at the scene of a natural gas leak on Caroline Street at Cottage Street.

At 3:28 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a Kanungum Trail address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 3:55 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1, Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with three engines, two rescue trucks and two ladder trucks to a structure fire at a home at the 200 block of Long Hill Avenue. Upon arrival of the first fire units fire was observed engulfing two floors of a three-story single-family home. A lone occupant of the home had escaped uninjured. The fire gutted the home leaving the family to re-locate with the assistance of the Red Cross who were on scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office. The Derby Fire Department also responded and assisted at the scene. Trumbull Fire and Derby Fire also covered Shelton during the fire.

At 6:46 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1, Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at the Market Place Plaza, 389 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire.

At 11:18 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to the area of Thoreau Drive and Whittier Lane for a transformer fire on a utility pole.

At 11:47 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to the Shoreline Veterinary Hospital, 895 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire. Smoke from food cooking was the cause.

Tuesday, May 4

At 3:46 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a unit to the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave., for a public service call.

Wednesday, May 5

At 3:25 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound at Exit 12.

At 8:51 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with three engines and two ladder trucks to a Fraser Place address for smoke in the house.

Thursday, May 6

At 12:20 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Nells Rock Road.

At 2:49 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a Sinsabaugh Heights address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 5:28 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Howe Avenue at Center Street.

Friday, May 7

At 1:02 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident in the area of the 800 block of Bridgeport Avenue.

At 8:04 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to an open burning at a home at the 100 block of Rocky Rest Road. It turned out the burning was from food cooking on a small grill.

Saturday, May 8

At 8:58 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at a Long Hill Avenue address. There was no fire. Steam from a shower caused the alarm.

At 2:09 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to fire alarm activated at the Hampton Inn, 695 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire. Smoke from a burnt remote control in a microwave oven caused the alarm.

At 2:54 p.m., the Echo hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to an open burning at a Long Hill Avenue address.

At 7:42 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12.

At 11:10 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a motor vehicle accident on Howe Avenue at Myrtle Street.

Sunday, May 9

At 2:57 a.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at the Gardner Heights, Inc., 172 Rocky Rest Road. There was no fire.

At 11:51 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine two rescue trucks and a ladder truck to the Mark Apartments, 7 Acadia Lane, for an odor of natural gas in the building.

At 1:24 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm sounding at a Long Hill Avenue address. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 4:33 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to an open burning at a home on the 300 block of Long Hill Avenue.

At 8:45 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with two engines to a fire alarm activated at a Buddington Road home. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.