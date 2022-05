The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this week.

At 10:12 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at the Adam’s House, 241 Coram Ave. There was no fire.

At 12:43 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a small much fire at the Split Rock Plaza, 702 Bridgeport Ave.

At 1:38 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5, Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with two engines to a fire alarm activated at the Elizabeth Shelton School, 138 Willoughby Road. There was no fire.

At 5:51 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a wire down on West Knollwood Terrace.

Tuesday, May 10

At 12 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo hose H & L Co. #1 responded with an engine to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound between exits 12 and 13.

At 9:54 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at a Big Horn Road address. There was no fire.

At 10:55 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with two engines and a rescue truck to assist EMS at a River Road address with a patient who had a leg stuck in a machine.

At 12:20 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a report of smoke in the area of the 500 block of Asbury Ridge Road.

At 6:12 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to an odor of gas in the building at Echo Hose Ambulance Headquarters, 100 Meadow St.

Wednesday, May 11

At 7:26 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to an odor in the building at the Pieces of the Puzzle Day Care, 917 Bridgeport Ave.

At 3:39 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5, Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine, a brush truck and a tanker truck to two separate brush fires on Leavenworth Road.

At 7:22 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a fire alarm activated at the 200 block of Beardsley Road. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 10:31 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to an odor of gas in the building at the Birmingham Condo’s, 145 Canal St.

Thursday, May 12

At 12:08 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and two ladder trucks to a fire alarm activated at an Armstrong Road address. There was no fire.

At 12:16 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to assist EMS at a Roaring Brook Lane address.

At 3:12 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and two ladder trucks to a fire alarm activated at the Marriott Residence Inn, 1001 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire.

At 6:17 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at a Shelton Avenue address. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

Friday, May 13

At 1:18 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave. There was no fire.

At 1:22 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to assist EMS at an Applewood Drive address.

At 10:07 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1, Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two engines and a ladder truck to a structure fire at a Pine Needle Drive address. The fire, which occurred in a small wicker basket, was out upon arrival of fire units. The fire caused minor damage. The occupant was treated at the scene by EMS for a minor burn.

Saturday, May 14

At 1:12 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a report of a car fire on Nells Rock Road. Upon arrival firefighters found no fire but that the vehicles engine had blown.

Sunday, May 15

At 3:25 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at the Newtown Saving Bank, 194 Leavenworth Road. There was no fire.

At 3:35 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a unit to a Henry Drive address for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

At 3:48 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a unit to an Indian Well Road address for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

At 9:28 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at a Beardsley Road address. There was no fire.

At 10:05 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound near Exit 13.

At 6:44 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at a Wabuda Place address. There was no fire.