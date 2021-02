The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

At 7:48 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a fire that occurred in a vehicle at a Cranston Avenue address.

At 8:11 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a unit to assist EMS at a Woods Grove Road address.

At 12:53 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5, Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded to a fire alarm activation at an East Village Road address. There was no fire.

At 2:18 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to assist EMS at a Golec Avenue address.

At 2:18 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to assist EMS at a Myrtle Street address.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

At 5:57 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a rescue truck to assist EMS at a Ballaro Drive address.

At 11:27 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a car fire in the parking lot of Chase Bank, 675 Bridgeport Avenue.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

At 3:31 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to assist EMS at an Orchard Street address.

At 6:43 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident in the area of a Princeton Drive address.

At 6:57 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to an open burn on Long Hill Avenue at the Route 8 underpass.

Thursday, Feb. 4

At 12:59 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound near exit 12.

At 12:30 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident in front of a Bridgeport Avenue address.

At 1:23 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a Geissler Drive address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 8:24 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a Bridge Street address for an unattended fire in a building under construction.

Friday, Feb. 5

At 2:30 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with a rescue truck and marine unit to the Housatonic River upon request of the Coast Guard who received a distress signal from the area. No distressed boat or boaters were found after a search of the river area.

At 4:28 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a motor vehicle accident in front of a Bridgeport Avenue address.

Saturday, Feb. 6

At 12:21 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at 1000 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. A broken fire sprinkler pipe caused a water flow alarm.

At 11:41 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a rescue truck to a Shelton Avenue address for an odor of natural gas in the home.

Sunday, Feb. 7

At 5:04 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with a unit to assist EMS at a Wesley Heights address.

At 6:30 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a unit to assist EMS at an Old Stratford Road address.

At 7:09 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with a unit to a fire alarm activation at a Hillside Avenue address. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.