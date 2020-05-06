Shelton fire log: Crews respond to accidents, alarms

Shelton fire departments responded to the following calls this past week.

Monday, April 27

At 8:19 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the area of Howe Avenue and Bridge Street for an electrical hazard; power line issue. Two units responded.

At 12:14 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a carbon monoxide alarm activation at 630 Howe Ave. A rescue truck responded.

At 3:36 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm activation at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Tuesday, April 28

At 4:58 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound at exit 13. An engine responded.

Wednesday, April 29

At 10:25 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm activated at 31 Rayo Drive. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 6:43 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Orange Theory Fitness, 704 Bridgeport Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 8:35 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 94 Poplar Drive for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. A rescue truck responded. An engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

Thursday, April 30

At 11:07 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a carbon monoxide alarm activated at 10 Stonegate Lane. An engine responded.

At 4:48 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Soundview Avenue at Willoughby Road. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Friday, May 1

At 7:33 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound at exit 12. Two units responded.

At 12:20 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at 30 Fairmont Place. There was no fire. Dust from construction activated the alarm. A unit responded.

At 12:39 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Richard O. Belden Cultural Center, 54 Grove St., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and the tower truck responded.

At 1:23 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm activation at 39 Treeland Road. There was no fire. A unit responded.

Saturday, May 2

At 12:11 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm activation at 149 Hillside Ave. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. A ladder truck responded.

Sunday, May 3

At 11:56 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 98 Old Stratford Road for an investigation of smoke in the area. Firefighters found smoke from a fire pit nearby caused the call. An engine and a ladder truck responded.