The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

At 6:58 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a mulch fire at the Shelton Transfer Station, 866 River Road.

At 3:54 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound at Exit 12.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

At 12:56 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a rescue truck to a report of a tractor trailer on fire on Route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12. Upon arrival firefighters found the truck overheated and was no on fire.

Thursday, Feb. 25

At 7:03 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a fire alarm activation at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow St. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 7:39 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a report of an odor of natural gas in the building at the Mark Apartments, 7 Acadia Lane.

Friday, Feb. 26

At 10:54 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Howe Avenue address. There was no fire. Dust from construction caused the alarm.

At 5:09 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound at Exit 12.

At 5:52 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at a Howe Avenue address. There was no fire.

Saturday, Feb. 27

At 4:26 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with two engines and a ladder to a fire alarm activation at the Inline Plastics Warehouse, 470 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire.

Sunday, Feb. 28

At 1:48 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to the Hilton Garden in Hotel, 25 Old Stratford Road, for a fire alarm activation.

At 6:11 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to the Mark Apartments, 7 Acadia Lane, for an odor of natural gas in the building.

At 7:41 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to an Orchard Street address for an odor in the home.