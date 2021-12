The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

At 10:55 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with two ladder trucks to a fire alarm activated at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow St. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 5:47 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a rescue truck to assist EMS at a Spruce Drive address.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

At 3:56 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at the Gardner Heights Health Care, 172 Rocky Rest Road. There was no fire.

At 5:02 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with two engines to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12.

At 5:20 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a Poplar Drive address for an odor investigation.

At 9:58 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Nichols Avenue.

Thursday, Dec. 9

At 5:46 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with two engines and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at the 700 block of Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire.

At 11:37 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a motor vehicle accident at the end of Rugby Road.

Friday, Dec. 10

At 1:29 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound between exits 12 and 11.

At 9:05 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at the Merion Riverwalk Condos, 185 Canal St.

At 9:19 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a Fox Run address for an activated carbon monoxide alarm sounding.

At 12:04 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to an appliance fire at a Wigwam Drive address.

At 3:37 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Howe Avenue near Brewster Lane.

At 5:34 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a rescue truck and a utility truck to a Cedar Hill Road address for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding.

At 7:33 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Canal Street.

At 10:43 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated at a Brookfield Drive address. There was no fire.

Saturday, Dec. 11

At 12:02 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at the Marketplace Plaza, 389 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire.

At 10:54 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with two rescue trucks to a motor vehicle accident on Belmont Avenue.

Sunday, Dec. 12

At 5:30 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activated at a Hillside Avenue address. There was no fire.

At 2:56 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded to the Trumbull Fire Station #2 on Daniels Farm Road to cover while Trumbull fought a fire.

At 5:42 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a gas leak at a Kyles Way address.

At 7:15 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to a Perry Avenue address for an odor investigation.