The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past week.

At 10:15 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded an engine to the 900 block of Bridgeport Avenue for an odor of gas in the building.

At 11:35 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a Coram Road address for an odor of natural gas in an abandoned house.

At 10:32 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound at Exit 13.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

At 12:32 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded to a report of a brush fire along the 900 block of Howe Avenue.

At 12:04 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with two engines to the Greystone Condo’s for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 12:43 p.m., the Pine Rock Park Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a public service call, animal rescue, at a Fanny Street address.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

At 10:09 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to an odor of propane in the building at Huntington Paint & Hardware, 1 Huntington Plaza.

At 10:41 a.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a public service call at a Rivendell Drive address.

At 3:17 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck toa fire alarm activated at the Huntington United Methodist Church, 338 Walnut Tree Hill Road. There was no fire.

At 10:56 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to the 600 block of Howe Avenue for an odor of gas in the building.

Thursday, Dec. 30

At 2:36 a.m., the Echo hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a Lakeview Avenue address for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

At 1:34 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and two ladder trucks to a fire alarm activated at 15 Progress Drive. There was no fire.

At 7:40 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a Brentley Drive address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

Friday, Dec. 31

At 8:43 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activated on the 800 block of Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire.

At 9:49 p.m., the Echo Hose H & L Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Bridge Street.

Saturday, Jan. 1

At 10:58 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Mill Street.