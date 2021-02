The Shelton Fire Department responded to the following calls this past two weeks.

At 12:18 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a unit to a Winthrop Woods Road address for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

At 3:37 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to an appliance fire at a Maltby Street address. The fire was out upon arrival of fire units.

At 6:21 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Coram Avenue at Myrtle Street.

At 6:59 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a fire alarm activation at a Birch Street address. There was no fire.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

At 2:59 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at the Elizabeth Shelton School, 138 Willoughby Road. There was no fire.

At 8:23 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a unit to a Howe Avenue address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 1:44 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a Williams Street address for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

Thursday, Feb. 11

At 8:02 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a rescue truck to a carbon monoxide alarm activation at an Ironwood Trail address.

Friday, Feb. 12

At 12:53 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a Daybreak Lane address for a small fuel spill.

At 8:29 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport Avenue at Perry Hill Road.

At 8:47 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with two engines to a fire alarm activation at a Hubbell Lane address. There was no fire.

Saturday, Feb. 13

At 11:59 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with two engines and a ladder truck to an odor of natural gas in the building at a Beard Sawmill Road address. The odor was from an issue with a stove.

Sunday, Feb. 14

At 3:36 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a unit to a public service call at a Division Avenue address.

At 5:14 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to am odor of smoke in the building at the Avalon Shelton Condo’s, 185 Canal St.

Monday, Nov. 15

At 7:56 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire in a large mulch pile at the Shelton Transfer Station, 866 River Road.

At 9:16 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine to a Pasture Lane address for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

At 7:23 p.m., Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Hyatt House Hotel, 895 Bridgeport Ave. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking in a room caused the alarm.

At 10:26 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Bridge Street Commons, 50 Bridge St. There was no fire.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

At 12:13 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at the Bridge Street Commons, 50 Bridge St. There was no fire.

At 10:54 p.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with two engines and a ladder truck to a chimney fire at a Big Horn Road address. Two firefighters were injured while extinguishing the fire. One was transported to the hospital with an injury.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

At 10:13 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with a unit to a motor vehicle accident on Long Hill Avenue near Murphy’s Lane.

Thursday, Nov. 18

At 1:41 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with a rescue truck to a Long Hill Avenue address for an activated carbon monoxide alarm.

At 3:34 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine to a fire alarm activation at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

Friday, Nov. 19

At 8:53 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a tanker truck and a ladder truck to a mulch fire at the Shelton Transfer Station, 866 River Road.

At 9:10 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound at Exit 12.

At 12:24 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with a rescue truck to a smoke detector activated at #5 Acorn Hollow in the Tamarac Ridge.

Saturday, Nov. 20

At 3:07 a.m., the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with a unit to a Village Drive address for an activated carbon monoxide alarm sounding.

At 7:19 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1, Pine Rock Co. No. 4 and Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine, a ladder truck and a utility truck to a mulch fire at the Shelton Transfer Station, 866 River Road.

At 10:07 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck to a report of an odor of natural gas in the building at a Beard Saw Mill Road address.

At 3:54 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a mulch fire at the Shelton Transfer Station, 866 River Road.

At 9:17 p.m., Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound at Exit 12.

At 9:47 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 responded with an engine, a rescue truck and a ladder to an Orchard Street address for an odor in the building.

Sunday, Nov. 21

At 12:16 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 responded with a rescue truck to a carbon monoxide alarm sounding at a Waverly Road address.

At 2:33 a.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3, Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded with an engine and a ladder truck to a fire alarm activation at a Research Drive address. There was no fire.

At 7:06 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a mulch fire at the Shelton Transfer Station, 866 River Road.

At 1:38 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 and the White Hills Co. No. 5 responded to a fire alarm activation at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex, 187 Meadow St. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm.

At 3:53 p.m., the Huntington Co. No. 3 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a Church Street address for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

At 5:50 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine and a rescue truck to a motor vehicle accident on River Road (Route 110).

Monday, Nov. 22

At 6:58 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. No. 4 and the Echo Hose Co. No. 1 responded with an engine to a mulch fire at the Shelton Transfer Station, 866 River Road.